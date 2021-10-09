Oxygen plant inaugurated at Panchkula civil hospital

A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant, installed at the Sector-6 civil hospital, was inaugurated by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday.

Set up with the help of PM Cares fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, the plant extracts oxygen from the environment with purity between 93% and 95%. Multiple such plants were inaugurated all over the country, under the virtual observation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr VK Bansal, additional director general, health services, and Dr Suvir Saxena, principal medical officer, civil hospital, Sector 6, were also present on the occasion.