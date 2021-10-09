Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Oxygen plant inaugurated at Panchkula civil hospital
chandigarh news

Oxygen plant inaugurated at Panchkula civil hospital

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the PSA oxygen plant at the Panchkula civil hospital on Friday
Multiple PSA oxygen plants were inaugurated all over the country, under the virtual observation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant, installed at the Sector-6 civil hospital, was inaugurated by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday.

Set up with the help of PM Cares fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund, the plant extracts oxygen from the environment with purity between 93% and 95%. Multiple such plants were inaugurated all over the country, under the virtual observation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr VK Bansal, additional director general, health services, and Dr Suvir Saxena, principal medical officer, civil hospital, Sector 6, were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hit-and-run mishap claims scooterist’s life in Mohali

Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

Monsoon leaves Chandigarh with 29% shortfall

Intruder steals diamond, gold jewellery from Chandigarh house
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP