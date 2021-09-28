Paddy procurement in Mohali: Farmers should not be inconvenienced, directs DC

To ensure that every single grain of paddy is lifted from the market, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia on Tuesday directed the heads of procurement agencies in the district to ensure the process goes smoothly and hassle-free.

Reviewing the arrangements of paddy procurement for the Kharif season, the DC directed all district heads of the state procurement agencies to personally supervise paddy procurement operations across the district beginning from October 1, so as to ensure prompt lifting of paddy as per the allotted share of procurement.

Kalia said that farmers in the district should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in the mandis.

The DC further said that the sub-divisional magistrates would be held accountable for the smooth paddy procurement operations in grain markets under their jurisdiction so that farmers do not face any sort of problem in selling their harvest. Kalia asked Punjab Mandi Board officials to make sure the arrangements in mandis including availability of face masks, hand sanitizers, foot operated taps, etc.

Likewise, the DC issued instructions to make requisite arrangement of power, sheds for the farmers, potable water supply and equipment to monitor the quality of paddy in each entry of every procurement centre.