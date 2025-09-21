Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Paddy purchase in Haryana to start from Sept 22

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 05:50 am IST

The Haryana government extended the period for delivery of custom milled rice by millers (CMR) from March 15, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the procurement of Kharif crops in the state will now begin from September 22, 2025 instead of October 1.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sourced)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sourced)

Additionally, the rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30.

The Haryana government extended the period for delivery of custom milled rice by millers (CMR) from March 15, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The decision which is in line with the custom milled rice policy of Food Corporation of India (FCI) will bring relief to millers in terms of holding charges worth 50 crore levied by the government.

Also, the bonus period has been extended from March 15, 2025, to June 30, 2025 which means that millers who delivered custom milled rice till June 30 will be entitled to bonus.

Saini said that the Haryana Rice Millers Association had informed the state government that the FCI had started taking delivery of the rice almost 45 days late due to which the millers were unable to complete their work within the stipulated period. “Since the demand of the association is justified, the state government has extended the bonus eligibility period from March 15, 2025, to June 30, 2025. The rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30, 2025. With this decision, all rice millers will receive not only the bonus but also the benefit of waiver in holding charges,’’ Saini said at a briefing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Paddy purchase in Haryana to start from Sept 22
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On