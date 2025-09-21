Paddy purchase in Haryana to start from Sept 22

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the procurement of Kharif crops in the state will now begin from September 22, 2025 instead of October 1. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sourced)

Additionally, the rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30.

The Haryana government extended the period for delivery of custom milled rice by millers (CMR) from March 15, 2025 to June 30, 2025. The decision which is in line with the custom milled rice policy of Food Corporation of India (FCI) will bring relief to millers in terms of holding charges worth ₹50 crore levied by the government.

Also, the bonus period has been extended from March 15, 2025, to June 30, 2025 which means that millers who delivered custom milled rice till June 30 will be entitled to bonus.

Saini said that the Haryana Rice Millers Association had informed the state government that the FCI had started taking delivery of the rice almost 45 days late due to which the millers were unable to complete their work within the stipulated period. “Since the demand of the association is justified, the state government has extended the bonus eligibility period from March 15, 2025, to June 30, 2025. The rice delivery period for millers has also been rescheduled to June 30, 2025. With this decision, all rice millers will receive not only the bonus but also the benefit of waiver in holding charges,’’ Saini said at a briefing.