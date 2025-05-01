Pak forces violate ceasefire at 6 locations along border

Pakistan forces on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked firing at six locations along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, adding that it was the sixth straight day of ceasefire violations. Kupwara and Uri sectors along the LoC are becoming volatile as Pakistani and Indian forces continue to exchange fire on the forward posts (HT File)

Amid rising tensions in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, 25 tourists and a local, dead, and the slew of measures from both nations that followed, more than 20 ceasefire violations have been reported in J&K, mainly in Uri, Kupwara, Akhnoor and Poonch sectors.

Officials say no loss of life or property has been reported so far as the forces have exchanged small-arms fire.

The latest violations were reported in Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara and Pargwal sectors. The officials said the Indian Army responded swiftly to the violations.

“During the night of April 29 and 30, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the army said in a statement, adding that unprovoked small-arms fire was also reported from their posts across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, and across the IC in the Pargwal Sector.

Kupwara and Uri sectors along the LoC are becoming volatile as Pakistani and Indian forces continue to exchange fire on forward posts.

Contrastingly, Keran, Gurez, Machil and Kargil sectors, despite high troop presence on both sides, remain peaceful, the officials said.

According to officials in Jammu, the firing, which began with small arms, was reported from the Pargwal sector along the IB in Jammu district, and the Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors in Rajouri district.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a renewed ceasefire in February 2021 when the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Before India and Pakistan renewed ceasefire agreement, Pakistan resorted to 4,645 violations along the LoC in 2020, according to official data. The number was more than 5,100 if violations along the IB are included.

Ceasefire violations increased sharply between 2016 and 2021, recording a 10-fold jump. A total of 449 violations were reported in 2016, 881 in 2017, 1,629 in 2018 and 3,168 in 2019.

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan of which 2,400km is from Gujarat to Akhnoor in Jammu; besides the 740km LoC from Jammu to Leh; and the 110km Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) in the Siachen region.

Inputs from Ravi Krishnan Khajuria in Jammu