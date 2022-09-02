Pak intruder arrested from border in Fazilka

A 23-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by the BSF last night, officials said on Thursday.

BSF men at border outpost in Abohar sector noticed some movements near the Indo-Pak border and when challenged, the intruders attempted to flee. Muhammad Rafiq of Pakpattan was nabbed with ₹520 in Pakistani currency and two Pakistani SIMs.

“The security agencies are interrogating the captured Pakistani infiltrator to figure out what was his purpose of entering India,” sources said.

Reshuffle in VB

Chandigarh In another reshuffle of 12 police officers, Punjab government appointed Rajeshwar Singh as SSP VB, Jalandhar Range, and posted Harpal Singh as SSP, VB, Bathinda. Arun Saini has now been posted as joint director, IVC, SU, VB, replacing Gurjot Singh, who is now joint director, crime, in Mohali.

Transport minister forms teams to combat fuel theft

To stop the pilferage of fuel from the government buses, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Thursday, formed state and depot level teams, which will conduct continuous raids. The three teams at the state level will directly report to the minister, while depot level teams will report to concerned general or depot managers. “In various meetings, I repeatedly sought cooperation from officials, drivers and conductors to stop the fuel pilferage. But reports of fuel theft persist despite all this,” the minister said.

SJVN keen to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in Punjab

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday evinced interest to develop 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects in Punjab.SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh and expressed keen interest in developing 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state, a company statement said. Sharma proposed that SJVN will develop the 5000 MW renewable energy projects through solar projects, canal top solar projects and floating solar projects across the state by way of Joint Ventures formation and MoUs, among others. The chief minister assured extending all possible support in the development of solar projects.

RS MP Sahney meets Union aviation minister

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said Punjab would again shine on the international aviation sector with Halwara International airport being completed very soon by Airports Authoirty of India. In a statement, the MP said major issues concerning aviation sector growth in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. “Halwara being strategically located in Punjab will serve to the entire Ludhiana which is the commercial capital, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna which are the steel cities and the entire Malwa belt,” said Sahney. He raised the issue of starting more international flights and cargo service from Punjab as the more than 35% traffic of Delhi airport originates from Punjab. He also raised the issue of starting more international flights from Mohali international airport and the Amritsar international airport so that the travellers don’t have to go to Delhi for boarding international flight.

