Pakhowal rail underbridge construction: Hero Bakery Chowk road to be closed for month

In a fresh addition to commuters’ woes on the busy Pakhowal road, traffic movement on both sides of the Hero Bakery Chowk will be closed from Thursday onwards for the coming month due to the construction of the Pakhowal railway underbridge.

Traffic police have issued a plan for alternative routes. Traffic officials said residents are appealed to use alternative routes from the Hero Bakery Chowk to the Pakhowal road via leisure valley and through Ishmeet Singh Nagar.

Traffic police said that people are requested to avoid using this route due to traffic congestion. Assistant commissioner of police, Charanjiv Lamba said that signboards and barricades have been put in place to guide commuters. He added that traffic police personnel will be deployed on the spot to maintain the flow of traffic.

The project to build two road underbridges (RUBs) and a railway overbridge (ROB) at Pakhowal Road railway crossing has been under construction for the last four years and the deadline for the completion of the project has also been changed on five occasions. The ₹124-crore ROB-RUB project started in December. The authorities have set August 15 as the fresh deadline for the project.

Due to repeated extensions in the deadline, traffic movement has taken a hit leading to inconvenience to commuters.

Balpreet Singh, a resident of Shastri Nagar, said that the alternative routes suggested by the authorities face regular jams and traffic bottlenecks throughout the day. With a number of development projects with prolonged deadlines undergoing at the same time, dust pollution has also become a major issue for the residents, he added.

Meanwhile, superintending engineer, Municipal Corporation, Sanjay Kanwar said that the project has picked up pace and will be completed within the given timeframe.