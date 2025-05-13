Pakistan drone attack victim from Punjab’s Ferozepur succumbs to injuries

Sukhwinder Kaur, 50, one of the three members of a family injured in a Pakistani drone strike at Khai Pheme Ki village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on May 9, succumbed to her injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Monday night. Sukhwinder Kaur, 50, one of the three members of a family injured in a Pakistani drone strike at Khai Pheme Ki village, 12 km from Ferozepur, on May 9, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Monday night. (File photo)

Sukhwinder is the first civilian casualty of the recent cross-border drone strikes carried out by Pakistan in Punjab. With this, the toll in the Pakistani shelling and drone attacks on Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab following Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps on May 7 has touched 26.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said Sukhwinder had suffered 100% burns after debris from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by India’s air defence system, fell on their car sparking a fire that injured the family of three.

The condition of Sukhwinder’s husband, Lakhwinder Singh, 55, who suffered 70% burns, remains critical at DMCH.

Their son, Jaswant Singh, 24, who was injured in the legs from the debris, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ferozepur and is on the road to recovery.

The attack, which occurred around 9pm on May 9 in the border village 12km from Ferozepur, is the first in which civilians sustained injuries in Punjab. I

t was part of a broader series of drone incursions from Pakistan that targeted 26 locations across northern India, including multiple attempts thwarted in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. Security agencies are probing the incident, with senior officials confirming that most drones were neutralised before causing damage.

Sukhwinder’s body will be brought to her native village for the last rites later on Tuesday.