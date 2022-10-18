Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pakistan drone downed by BSF at Punjab border; 3rd incident in four days

Pakistan drone downed by BSF at Punjab border; 3rd incident in four days

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST

This is the third such incident of intercepting and shooting down a drone in the past four days at this frontier

Border Security Force (BSF) of 22 Battalion spoiled a drone intrusion attempt by shooting down an Octa-copter (eight propellers) in Rania border outpost in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

The BSF on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a day after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised.

“Today evening at about 8:30 pm, BSF troops from the 183rd battalion shot down a rogue Pakistani drone in the area of responsibility of border post, Kalam Dogar in Amritsar sector of Punjab,” a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the third such incident of intercepting and shooting down a drone in the past four days at this frontier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP