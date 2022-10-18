Pakistan drone downed by BSF at Punjab border; 3rd incident in four days

The BSF on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a day after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised.

“Today evening at about 8:30 pm, BSF troops from the 183rd battalion shot down a rogue Pakistani drone in the area of responsibility of border post, Kalam Dogar in Amritsar sector of Punjab,” a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the third such incident of intercepting and shooting down a drone in the past four days at this frontier.