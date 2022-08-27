Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani intruder arrested along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Published on Aug 27, 2022 10:01 PM IST

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Pakistani intruder who was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector in Jammu has been identified as Mohammad Shabad, 45, of Sialkot, said a BSF spokesperson. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

“On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, alert BSF troops observed movement of a Pak national near International border. The intruder crossed over to the Indian side of the IB and started moving towards the fence,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The troops challenged him but he didn’t pay any heed and kept moving towards the fence in an aggressive manner.

“He was fired upon and he hid behind the gate. Alert troops opened the gate and apprehended him. The apprehended Pak national has been identified as Mohammad Shabad, 45, of Sialkot,” said the spokesperson.

“Further details being obtained from the apprehended person,” he added.

