Panchayat body rejects admn’s proposal to give more teeth to DDCs

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an umbrella organisation of Panchayati Raj Institutions, on Monday strongly objected to a proposal of the administration that planning of the panchayats and block development councils (BDCs) for the next financial year will shift to the district development councils (DDCs).

The term of both existing BDCs and panchayats would end in the first week of January next year.

Addressing media here, AJKPC president Anil Sharma condemned the proposal of the administration and termed it not only against the J&K Panchayati Raj Act but also against the basic principle of decentralisation of power, the basic ingredient of a vibrant democracy.

“How can the administration give power and authority of 35,000 elected panchayat members and 310 BDC members to just 20 DDCs,” he asked.

“AJKPC strongly condemns any such move that would reverse the principle of democracy and move towards ‘centralisation of power’ instead of decentralising it,” Sharma said.

Expressing resentment over such proposal wherein DDC would prepare plan for BDC and panchayats, he said the term of existing panchayats would end in January, so the administration should allow the existing gram sabhas to prepare their developmental plan for the next financial year.

He also suggested that instead of preparing a plan for full financial year 2024-25, panchayts should be allowed to prepare interim plan and then the next elected PRI members in consultation with the gram sabhas decide rest of the plan.

