Panchayat member’s husband shot at, 2 booked in Ludhiana

A panchayat member’s husband was shot at by a father-son duo shortly after he stepped out of a salon at Bilga village on Tuesday morning, leaving him seriously injured.

An FIR under sections 118 (2), 109 of BNS, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. (HT FILE)

The victim, identified as Talwinder Singh, sustained a bullet injury to his left shoulder after the accused allegedly fired three rounds at him. Sahnewal police have booked Pawan Deep Singh alias Pawan and his father Pradhan Singh on the victim’s complaint and launched a search for the accused.

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According to Talwinder’s statement, his wife is a panchayat member of Bilga village and he is engaged in farming. He alleged that Pawan had several criminal cases registered against him and often created trouble in the village. Talwinder claimed that he had opposed Pawan’s activities in his capacity as the panchayat member’s husband, following which Pawan allegedly developed a grudge against him.

Talwinder told the police that he had gone to a local salon on August 19. When he stepped out, Pawan allegedly arrived and picked up a quarrel with him and left after abusing him.

Complaint said Pawan returned shortly afterwards with his father. The duo allegedly pulled out pistols and fired three shots at Talwinder. One of the bullets struck his left shoulder, causing him to collapse on the road after which the accused allegedly fled. ASI Karnail Singh said raids were being conducted. An FIR under sections 118 (2), 109 of BNS, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.

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