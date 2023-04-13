Woman’s boyfriend booked for assaulting her two kids in Dera Bassi

The panchayat of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi has rescued two children who were being thrashed by their mother’s boyfriend.

The accused Bhagwant Singh, alias Banti, is a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, said Dera Bassi police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The children, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were handed over to the police, who took them to hospital and intimated the district child protection officer under the Child Welfare Committee, Mohali.

Panchayat members Parvinder Singh Rinka and Sarabjit Singh had first lodged a complaint at Child Helpline 1098. They said the children’s mother was arrested for abetting her husband’s suicide a few months ago. After getting released on bail, she started living with her boyfriend, Bhagwant Singh, alias Banti, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, who had been assaulting the children.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said, “After receiving information from the panchayat, we immediately reached the spot and rescued the children. After medical treatment, the children’s custody was handed over to their maternal uncle and aunt, and criminal proceedings against Bhagwant were initiated.”

