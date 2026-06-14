Panchkula: 2 booked for 15 lakh immigration fraud

Two persons have been booked for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of arranging an Australia visa for his son, Chandimandir police said on Saturday.

According to the Chandimandir police, an FIR was registered on June 12 after an investigation. (HT File)

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Complainant Gurmeet Singh, 40, a resident of Alipur village in Chandimandir, stated that it was two years ago when he came in contact with Mandeep Sharma, a resident of Sector 25 in Barwala, who was then posted in a nationalised bank. He said the accused informed him that he, along with his Jalandhar-based associate, could help in securing visas. The complainant said he later approached the duo for an Australia visa for his son. On their demand, he paid ₹15 lakh in August and September 2024, police said.

According to Gurmeet Singh, he was later informed that his son had obtained a visa for Greece instead. When he objected, saying he had specifically sought an Australia visa, the accused allegedly threatened him and warned that they would either get his son killed through criminals or implicate him in a false criminal case, the complaint read.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR further mentioned that on April 4 this year, both accused, accompanied by two unidentified persons, allegedly came to his village and threatened him at gunpoint. The complainant alleged that he was forced to arrange and hand over another ₹16 lakh under duress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR further mentioned that on April 4 this year, both accused, accompanied by two unidentified persons, allegedly came to his village and threatened him at gunpoint. The complainant alleged that he was forced to arrange and hand over another ₹16 lakh under duress. {{/usCountry}}

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Gurmeet submitted his complaint to the police on April 7. According to the Chandimandir police, an FIR was registered on June 12 after an investigation. Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonest inducement) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Immigration Act have been slapped, officials added.