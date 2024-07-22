Panchkula: 3 women held in tile showroom theft case

With the arrest of three women of a gang on Sunday, the police have managed to solve a theft case from a tile showroom on July 16. Kalka ACP Joginder Sharma said during the interrogation, the three women confessed to their involvement in five other theft cases in the Kalka-Pinjore region. (HT Photo)

Kalka ACP Joginder Sharma said the theft took place at Shubh Lakshmi Tiles Granite showroom in Bithna village, Kalka, on July 16 where the accused broke the lock and stole goods worth lakhs of rupees. Following the incident, a case was registered on July 16, under sections 305/331(4) of the BNS at the Pinjore police station.

The ACP said that utilising technical assistance, the team apprehended three women. The accused have been identified as Suman, Bhagwandei and Rani, all residents of Mauli Jagran Complex, Chandigarh. Police said that it was a five-member women gang of which three have been arrested.

The accused have been remanded in five-day police custody for further interrogation to arrest other accomplices and recover the stolen goods.

The ACP said during the interrogation, the three women confessed to their involvement in five other theft cases in the Kalka-Pinjore region.