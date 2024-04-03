 Panchkula: 34-year-old man let off in 2023 snatching case - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: 34-year-old man let off in 2023 snatching case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 03, 2024 09:54 AM IST

A local court has acquitted a 34-year-old man who was arrested on the charges of snatching the iPhone 13 of a man in Panchkula after the complainant failed to identify the accused who was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The complainant had told Panchkula police that on April 15, 2023, around 4.30 pm, he was walking to Yavanika Park from his house. When he reached Geeta Mandir in Sector 11, a scooterist snatched his mobile phone and sped away. (Getty image)

Parveen Kumar, alias Kunal, of Dhakoli in Mohali, was arrested in connection with a case registered on April 20, 2023, under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-5 police station on the complaint of Satyender of Railly village in Panchkula.

“The prosecution has failed to prove the recovery of the cellphone from the exclusive possession of the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” said the court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi in its order while acquitting Parveen on Monday.

Satyender told police that on April 15 around 4.30 pm, he was walking to Yavanika Park from his house. When he reached Geeta Mandir in Sector 11, a scooterist snatched his mobile phone and sped away. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Parveen. While testifying, complainant said he could not identify the accused as he was wearing a helmet at the time of the alleged occurrence

