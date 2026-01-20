Panchkula: 4 arrested for brutal murder of scrap collector over quilt dispute

The local police have arrested four accused in connection with the brutal murder of a man who was stoned to death while sleeping on a footpath. The incident, which came to light on January 14, was reportedly triggered by a petty dispute over a quilt. On January 18, a police team led by inspector Sombir Dhaka, SHO of Sector 20, apprehended four accused from behind the Sector 20 cremation ground while they were allegedly planning to flee the city. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj and Dinesh Kumar, alias Bhola, both residents of Mohali, and Badal and Rajkumar, both residents of Kundi village.

The matter was reported to the police after a body was discovered under a tree on a footpath in the Kundi village, Sector 20. A police team and a forensics (scene of crime) unit arrived at the spot to collect evidence. The deceased was identified as Titu, a native of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, who was residing as a tenant in Zirakpur.

Following the discovery, the victim’s wife filed a formal complaint at the Sector 20 police station. She stated that her husband collected scrap in the Kundi village and Sector 20 areas for a living and frequently slept on the footpath. On January 14, she received the news that an unidentified person had killed him by smashing his head with a stone. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 103(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigations revealed that the murder was the result of a heated argument over a quilt. The accused had allegedly snatched Titu’s quilt, leading to a confrontation. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Titu with heavy stones, inflicting fatal head injuries. All four accused were produced before a local court on Monday, which granted one-day police remand for further interrogation.