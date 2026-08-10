Panchkula: 4-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway likely in two years, says NHAI

The remaining work to turn the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway into a four-lane stretch is set to begin this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said. The fresh tender for the ₹378-crore, 34-km project, a key link to the industrial belt of Baddi and Nalagarh, was awarded to a company in the last week of July, with the work expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

The NHAI is also constructing two drains along the highway — one for stormwater and another for domestic wastewater. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The project will also feature concrete service lanes for local residents, paved shoulders and separate stormwater and domestic wastewater drains, providing smoother and safer connectivity between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Anand Dahiya, project director, NHAI, Shimla, said machinery for the project would likely be deployed this month. He said the four-laning would extend up to the sub-station at Nalagarh, while some stretches beyond it that are already four-lane would be strengthened.

The project will provide service lanes, particularly near habitations in Himachal Pradesh, to ensure better local connectivity. The service roads will be at least seven metres wide, depending on the available space, and will be constructed in concrete.

At present, most of the stretch is two-lane. Two additional lanes will be constructed, while the existing lanes will also be reconstructed and upgraded according to national highway norms. Each of the four lanes will be 3.5 metres wide, with the carriageway measuring around 15 metres overall. A 1.5-metre paved shoulder will be provided on either side of the highway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NHAI is also constructing two drains along the highway — one for stormwater and another for domestic wastewater. The separate drainage system is aimed at preventing water from local establishments, such as hotels, from flowing onto the highway. Work on one of the drains has already been completed. The contractor has been given two years to complete the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NHAI is also constructing two drains along the highway — one for stormwater and another for domestic wastewater. The separate drainage system is aimed at preventing water from local establishments, such as hotels, from flowing onto the highway. Work on one of the drains has already been completed. The contractor has been given two years to complete the project. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Approved in 2009

Approved by the Centre in April 2009 and launched in April 2022, the 34-km highway project has faced several delays. Around 17.6 km of the highway falls in Himachal Pradesh, with the remaining stretch in Haryana. The project was originally awarded in April 2022 with a 30-month completion target, but only around 38% of the work had been completed by December 2024. The deadline was revised from September 2024 to August 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delays were attributed to issues including land acquisition compensation and permissions for soil extraction. NHAI terminated the contractor’s agreement in February 2025 and initiated fresh tendering.

The project includes 104 culverts, 16 minor bridges and five major bridges. The highway is a key link between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and is used by around 20,000 vehicles daily. The prolonged delay has caused congestion, potholes, dust and disruption to industrial traffic.