No change in collector rates in Panchkula city

In a relief for prospective property buyers, the Panchkula administration has made no changes in the collector rates for 2023.

As per the notification, the collector rates for Sector 6,7,8,9, Sector 4 and Sector 6 of Mansa Devi complex is ₹60,000 per square metres for preferential residential plots -- a road, corner plots, while for ordinary plots, it remains ₹55,000 per square metres.

The collector rates for the trans-Ghaggar sectors -- 23, 24, 25, 26 are ₹42,000 per square metres for preferential residential plots --a road, corner plots while for ordinary plots, it remains ₹36,000.

Rates of sub tehsils, except Kalka increased

Even though no changes in collector rates have been made in Panchkula city but those in sub-tehsils, except Kalka, have been increased.

The collector rates in villages in sub tehsil in Raipur Rani have been increased by 10%. The collector rates for the land in villages in sub tehsil Morni have also been increased.

In Barwala villages, the increase in collector rates varies from 5% to 20 %. The collector rates in Barwala, Batour and Bhareli villages have been increased by 20%, in Golpura, Jaloli, Khatouli, the collector rates have been increased by 15%. In Fatehpur Viran, Jaspur, villages, the rates have been hiked by 10%. In Alipur, Bagwali, Bhagwanpur, Jeetpur, it has increased by 5%.

