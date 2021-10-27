Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula clash: Unidentified vocational teachers booked for rioting
chandigarh news

Panchkula clash: Unidentified vocational teachers booked for rioting

Several unidentified vocational teachers from Haryana, who had held a protest on Monday and tried to march towards chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh, were booked by Panchkula police under charges including rioting and unlawful assembly on Tuesday
The protesting vocational teachers who were booked by Panchkula police were protesting to press for their demand for a wage hike and eight cops and at least 15 protesting teachers were injured in the ensuing clash. (Ht file)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

Several unidentified vocational teachers from Haryana, who had held a protest on Monday and tried to march towards chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh, were booked by Panchkula police under charges including rioting and unlawful assembly on Tuesday.

The protesting teachers were protesting to press for their demand for a wage hike and eight cops and at least 15 protesting teachers were injured in the ensuing clash.

Police tried to stop the protestors by installing several barricades and asked them to hand over their memorandum, but not to avail. The police had to resort to lathicharge and the use of water cannons to disperse them.

Police constable Anju Rani of Mitra Kaksh, Sector 14, said that the protestors thrashed the on-duty police officers and were cane charged on the orders of the duty magistrate. “The protestors pelted stones and thrashed and injured several police officers including women. If the duty magistrate had not issued light lathicharge orders, they would have entered the border areas of Panchkula and Chandigarh and damaged public vehicles. The protest led to a traffic blockade of 2-3 hours,” Rani told the police.

RELATED STORIES

The case was lodged under sections 147, 149, 186, 283, 323, 332 and 353 of the IPC at the sector 14 police station on Monday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP