Panchkula club firing probe unearths int’l narco-terror network

Investigation into the September 13 Panchkula club firing case, in which a woman was injured, has allegedly led the Haryana anti-terrorist squad (ATS) to an international narco-terror network.

The recovery of the Turkish-made Zigana pistol from one of the accused revealed the seriousness of the matter. (HT file)

ATS superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla revealed that seven persons, aged between 20 and 25, hailing from Ludhiana and Ferozepur districts of Punjab, had been arrested for the firing at Alif Laila club in Panchkula. While initially the local police were investigating the matter, the recovery of the Turkish-made Zigana pistol from one of the accused revealed the seriousness of the matter.

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For perspective, the import of Zigana pistol is banned in India and the only way it is made available is through illegal channels. Investigations over the years have revealed that these pistols are smuggled from Pakistan via drones along the border districts of Punjab. The weapon used in the Chandigarh chemist shop murder was also a Zigana.

Handlers based abroad

Singla said sustained interrogation of the accused revealed that they were part of a network involved in transporting weapons, narcotics and drug money locally after these were drone-dropped in border areas. The accused also revealed that their handlers, based abroad mostly in the United States, provided them accommodation, vehicles and money to facilitate the transportation of the contraband to the designated locations.

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{{^usCountry}} During its raids, the ATS recovered a cache of weapons, including a US-made pistol, drugs, cash-counting machines among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During its raids, the ATS recovered a cache of weapons, including a US-made pistol, drugs, cash-counting machines among others. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened at the club

According to police, five youths had arrived at Alif Laila club in Panchkula in two vehicles on September 13. Two separate altercations allegedly took place during their visit. In the first incident, the youngsters reportedly had an argument with club bouncers after one of them was asked to remove his kada and deposit it at the counter, as the club did not permit it.

Later, after entering the club, the same group allegedly had an argument with a Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was clubbing with his friends. The bouncers intervened and brought the situation under control.

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Another scuffle allegedly broke out later while the group was dancing. Following the argument, one of the youths allegedly went outside, brought a pistol from the vehicle and fired two rounds inside the club. A 22-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, was injured in the firing and taken to hospital.

Three of the accused, Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky, Gurpreet and Karanjit Singh, all residents of Ferozepur, were nabbed from the spot, while the main accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Kaku,of Ferozepur, was caught from Kharar, two days later. The Zigana pistol, along with eight live live cartridges and an SUV were recovered from him.

Three others, including an intermediary of the network, were subsequently arrested from Ludhiana, police said. During the alleged intermediary’s police remand, 529 grams of heroin was recovered from a deserted location where it had allegedly been concealed in his motorcycle. A search of his hideout led to the recovery of a 30-bore pistol, three live rounds and a cash-counting machine, police said.

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The ATS also recovered two cars, a motorcycle, a US-made pistol, a 30-bore pistol, three cash-counting machines, five mobile phones, 12 live rounds and 529 grams of heroin from the accused or at their instance. Based on information provided by the accused, ATS teams also conducted raids in Ludhiana, where a Scorpio vehicle, another cash-counting machine and other evidence were recovered. The second vehicle allegedly used in the firing has also been seized.