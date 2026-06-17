Panchkula councillors raise civic issues, seek better infrastructure at first general house meeting

A host of civic and infrastructure-related issues were raised by councillors during the first general house meeting of the newly elected municipal corporation (MC) Panchkula, chaired by mayor Shyam Lal Bansal on Tuesday. Stormwater plan, sports complex and waste management projects featured in the MC agenda. (HT File)

One of the key agendas discussed was implementing a rebate scheme on interest charged on pending property tax dues. During the meeting, officials informed the House that more than ₹100 crore in property tax remains outstanding, including nearly ₹20 crore in interest. Councillors suggested that offering an interest rebate could encourage more property owners to clear their dues, thereby improving the corporation’s financial position.

Councillor Paramjit Kaur from Ward No. 1 highlighted the poor state of door-to-door garbage collection services in villages falling under the MC jurisdiction and demanded improved sanitation arrangements.

Ward No. 4 councillor Bharat Hiteshi raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the community centre in Sector 9, which the health department has occupied for the past five years. He demanded that the building be vacated immediately and replaced with a new community centre for residents. Hiteshi also flagged issues of waterlogging in Sectors 9 and 10, the increasing stray dog menace, the need for cleaning roadside gullies and stormwater drains using super-suction machines, and the urgent requirement for road recarpeting.

Harendra Malik, councillor from Ward No. 9, pointed out that the kutcha drain running from the Sector 19 underpass to the National Highway is in a dilapidated condition. He said residents face severe problems during the monsoon, including water accumulation and a rise in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, and demanded reconstruction of the drain.

Ward No. 14 councillor Rakesh Goyal sought the establishment of a recreational centre for residents and raised concerns over damaged roads in markets and group housing societies. He also requested the replacement of old sewerage pipelines in villages Fatehpur and Maheshpur.

Councillor Nirmala Devi from Ward No. 16 highlighted the need for infrastructure development in villages Chandi Kotla, Chandimandir, Kharak Mangoli and Beer Ghaggar. She demanded the construction of a stadium, community centre, dharamshala and cremation ground in these areas.

Ward No. 17 councillor Ashok Kumar proposed installing hybrid solar power systems at community centres, anganwadis and other government buildings to reduce electricity expenditure. He also raised concerns over the monkey menace in Sector 25, increasing dog-bite cases, and inadequate potable water supply in Sectors 23, 24 and 25, and Kharak Mangoli. He demanded an increase in the number and frequency of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, regular trimming of overgrown grass along roads and in parks, fogging operations to prevent seasonal diseases, and action against encroachments on public land.

Councillor Amandeep Kaur from Ward No. 18 demanded the construction of a large banquet hall-cum-community centre for residents of trans-Ghaggar areas and sought the establishment of a library at the community centre in Sector 28.

Ward No. 20 councillor Rohit Choudhary demanded the immediate relocation of the dumping yard and material recovery facility (MRF) plant from Alipur village, alleging that residents were facing health issues due to its operation. He also sought the laying of potable water and sewerage pipelines in villages, beautification and maintenance of ponds, and resolution of streetlight-related issues.

Several additional issues were also raised by councillors, including construction of new roads, installation of streetlights, development of synthetic walking tracks, green belts and parks in Sector 6, laying of sewerage lines in Sector 2, covering of open drains in MDC Sector 5, provision of public toilets, sanitation and drainage improvements, market development works in Sectors 16, 17 and 18, and modernisation of community centres and recreational facilities across various wards.