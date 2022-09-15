Panchkula court awards 5-year jail to man who snatched woman’s purse

A local court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to five years in jail for snatching a woman’s purse near the Sector 11/15 roundabout in 2019.

The court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Parkash Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi.

According to case files, Singh had snatched the purse of a woman, Sheela Sharma, a resident of Sector 10, while she was returning home from office on June 20, 2019, and fled on a motorcycle.

The purse contained ₹6,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone and gold jewellery, among other valuables.

A snatching case was registered at the Sector-5 police station and Singh was subsequently arrested for the crime by the detective staff of Panchkula police.

On Wednesday, the court found him guilty under Sections 379-A (2) (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sentenced him to five-year jail.