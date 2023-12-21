Panchkula court sentences gangster to life term for killing rival Bhupesh Rana

A Panchkula court on Thursday sentenced gangster Gaurav Roda to life imprisonment for the murder of his rival, Bhupesh Rana, in Barwala in 2018. A Panchkula court on Thursday sentenced gangster Gaurav Roda to life imprisonment for the murder of his rival, Bhupesh Rana, in Barwala in 2018. (Representational photo)

District and sessions judge Ved Prakash Sirohi also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 and handed down Gaurav a five-year jail sentence for his conviction under the Arms Act. The term will run concurrently.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Judicial officers’ promotions: HC says recommendations binding on Haryana govt

On December 19, the judge had convicted Gaurav for shooting Bhupesh Rana, 27, at a market in Barwala, metres away from a police station, on April 16, 2018.

Haryana Police had attributed the murder to gang rivalry and arrested Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, of Mohali, whose name figured in the dreaded gangsters list of Punjab Police, besides Sukhpreet Buddha, Kulvir Rana and Ram Kumar Pata.

Another gangster, Gaurav Patiala, alias Lucky Patial, who was also named in the case, is yet to be arrested and is said to have fled to Romania.

The police said Bhupi Rana had conspired to kill Bhupesh Rana to avenge the murder of his gang member in 2014. Sukhpreet was among the shooters who shot Bhupesh Rana, while Ram Kumar Pata had carried out the recee before the murder, while Kulvir had harboured the accused.

The court, however, acquitted all four as the prosecution failed to prove the allegations with its witnesses turning hostile.

Gaurav Roda was convicted as Bhupesh Rana’s mother and brother Prateek testified that he was the one who had fired the shots.

The murder was the fallout of a rivalry between the Bhupi Rana and Monu Rana gangs. The Bhupi Rana gang is headed by Bhupinder Singh of Mohali, while Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, of Ambala heads the rival group. Several clashes have been reported between the two gangs in a war of supremacy in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

Bhupesh Rana, a Monu Rana gang member active in Haryana, was allegedly involved in the murder of Mustak, a resident of Zirakpur and a member of the Bhupi Rana gang on August 7, 2014.