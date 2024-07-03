Panchkula DC directs officials to lay water pipeline in Shilo village

Taking cognisance of the drinking water problem in Shilo village of Morni block during a Samadhan Camp on Tuesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg issued instructions to install a two-inch pipe for drinking water on Wednesday. Taking action against the complaint regarding youths coming from outside consuming drugs and creating hooliganism at Ghaggar river, Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg instructed the deputy commissioner of police to take immediate strict action. (HT file photo for representation)

In the two-hour camp, at least 80 cases were heard. Similarly, on the demand of the people of Morni block to build a check dam to save 150 trees, Garg directed the forest department to build a check dam at the earliest.

