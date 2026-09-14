Panchkula: Family duped of 5L in fake cancer cure fraud

A 65-year-old Sector 10 resident, Rajendra Kumar, alleged that two men cheated his family by posing as medical professionals and promising treatment for his wife’s cancer, prompting the Sector 5 police to register a complaint on Thursday.

Police are investigating the matter and are expected to examine CCTV footage and electronic evidence to identify and trace the accused and recover the money. (HT File)

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According to Kumar’s complaint, around two months ago, while his wife was travelling to the city for treatment of cancer in her left arm, she was approached by a man who identified himself as Manoj Mehra and claimed to be a resident of VIP Road. He allegedly told her that a specialist doctor from Mumbai regularly visited the area and could treat her condition. He provided two mobile numbers and remained in contact with the family for nearly two months.

The accused allegedly assured the family that the doctor would visit their home on June 25. At around 9 am that day, two men arrived at the residence, with one of them claiming to be a doctor.

During the purported treatment, the family was allegedly made to smell an unknown substance, leaving them confused and disoriented. The men also allegedly displayed syringes and threatened the family before suddenly demanding ₹5 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the family’s objections and inability to arrange the money immediately, the accused allegedly pressured them into handing over the amount. They then left the residence and switched off their mobile phones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the family’s objections and inability to arrange the money immediately, the accused allegedly pressured them into handing over the amount. They then left the residence and switched off their mobile phones. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are investigating the matter and are expected to examine CCTV footage and electronic evidence to identify and trace the accused and recover the money.

The Sector 5 police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of Kumar’s complaint.