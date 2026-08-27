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Panchkula: Husband sent to judicial custody in Pinjore boutique murder case

he accused was also captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity while entering the boutique where his wife, Rajinder Kaur, was present

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 22:59:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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In a brutal killing of a 42-year-old woman at her boutique in Pinjore on Wednesday afternoon, her husband, Shyam Singh, was produced before a local court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

Police said they have already recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. (HT File)
Police said they have already recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. (HT File)

Police said they have already recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. The accused was also captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity while entering the boutique where his wife, Rajinder Kaur, was present.

According to police sources, Singh allegedly killed his wife over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair. The police said the accused had purportedly read a conversation on the victim’s mobile phone a few days before the incident, following which the couple had an argument.

The investigation has revealed that Rajinder Kaur had left her matrimonial home around 20 days before the murder following differences with her husband. She had since been living in Pinjore with their two daughters. Their son, meanwhile, was staying with Singh.

 
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