Entry of heavy vehicles banned in Panchkula from 8 am to 8 pm

In a bid to tackle traffic jams, Panchkula, taking a cue from Chandigarh, has banned the entry of heavy commercial vehicles in the city limits from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Panchkula DCP’s order pointed out that traffic-related problems were increasing in Panchkula due to heavy vehicles. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ban has been enforced from July 20 for 60 days through an order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Sumer Pratap Singh under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The order pointed out that traffic-related problems were increasing in Panchkula due to heavy vehicles. Traffic jams were being witnessed at many light points owing to such vehicles and the ban on their entry will provide relief to residents.

Police have been directed to install barricades to stop these vehicles from entering the city. However, buses of roadways and cooperative societies, and heavy vehicles of food and supplies department and other government offices having permission of the sub-divisional magistrate and city magistrate have been exempted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All SHOs have been directed to ensure compliance. Violators will face action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven, the charge entails jail term up to six months or fine up to ₹1,000 or both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON