Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Entry of heavy vehicles banned in Panchkula from 8 am to 8 pm

Entry of heavy vehicles banned in Panchkula from 8 am to 8 pm

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 21, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The ban has been enforced from July 20 for 60 days through an order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Sumer Pratap Singh under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure

In a bid to tackle traffic jams, Panchkula, taking a cue from Chandigarh, has banned the entry of heavy commercial vehicles in the city limits from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Panchkula DCP’s order pointed out that traffic-related problems were increasing in Panchkula due to heavy vehicles. (HT File Photo)

The ban has been enforced from July 20 for 60 days through an order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Sumer Pratap Singh under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The order pointed out that traffic-related problems were increasing in Panchkula due to heavy vehicles. Traffic jams were being witnessed at many light points owing to such vehicles and the ban on their entry will provide relief to residents.

Police have been directed to install barricades to stop these vehicles from entering the city. However, buses of roadways and cooperative societies, and heavy vehicles of food and supplies department and other government offices having permission of the sub-divisional magistrate and city magistrate have been exempted.

All SHOs have been directed to ensure compliance. Violators will face action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven, the charge entails jail term up to six months or fine up to 1,000 or both.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entry panchkula
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP