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Panchkula: Kin of worker who died in road crash to get 17L relief

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to Saxena’s rash and negligent driving. It also drew an adverse inference against him for failing to enter the witness box to rebut the allegations

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 07:55:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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The motor accident claims tribunal (MACT), has awarded 17 lakh compensation to the family of a 29-year-old man, who died following a road accident in January 2025. The award was pronounced by judge Sanjay Sandhir on Friday.

The amount will be divided among his mother (50%), father (30%) and brother (20%). (HT File)
The amount will be divided among his mother (50%), father (30%) and brother (20%). (HT File)

According to the case, the deceased, identified as Shammy, was travelling in a three-wheeler with two others near Gurukul Auditorium, Sector 1, on January 29, 2025, when a Honda Amaze car allegedly being driven rashly and negligently by Yash Saxena hit the vehicle. Shammy was referred to PGI Chandigarh but died early the next morning.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to Saxena’s rash and negligent driving. It also drew an adverse inference against him for failing to enter the witness box to rebut the allegations.

The tribunal assessed Shammy’s monthly income at 11,000 as an unskilled worker, after the family failed to provide proof of his claimed 18,000 income. Applying future prospects and other prescribed factors, it awarded 17 lakh with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing.

 
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