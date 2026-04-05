Panchkula: Long wait for LPG cylinders triggers chaos outside Sector 16 gas agency

A large, frustrated crowd of consumers from Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and other nearby areas gathered outside a Bharat Gas agency in Sector 16 on Saturday, prompting police deployment to maintain law and order. When contacted, Jatin Mittal, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Panchkula, said that there was no shortage of stock at the agency. (HT Photo)

Many consumers alleged non-delivery of domestic LPG cylinders despite bookings made several days earlier. Some said they had booked cylinders 15 to 20 days ago, but deliveries were still pending, whereas earlier they used to receive them within two to three days.

A woman from a nearby colony said her cylinder had been empty since March 20, causing acute inconvenience, but despite booking, she had not received a refill. Another consumer said he had booked a cylinder on March 21 and was given multiple delivery dates, including April 4, but the cylinder was still not delivered. He added that he had even taken leave from work to collect it from the agency.

According to available details, the gas agency was delivering cylinders as per its schedule and booking dates. However, many of those gathered outside were not called, as their names were not on the list.

When contacted, Jatin Mittal, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Panchkula, said that there was no shortage of stock at the agency. However, he added that strict instructions have been issued to the agency to ensure timely delivery of cylinders and to strengthen the delivery staff.