A powerful explosion caused by an LPG cylinder damaged a house in Maheshpur, Sector 21, in the early hours of Sunday. None of the family members, asleep on the rooftop, was injured in the incident that occurred at around 3 am at the residence of Megh Raj Sharma.

Panchkula: LPG cylinder explosion damages house, none hurt

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According to preliminary information, the blast was so intense that it blew a room door off its hinges and was heard by residents in the surrounding area, who rushed out of their homes. Cracks developed in walls of Sharma’s house, while household items, including a refrigerator, a bed and other belongings, were damaged. Several portions of the house were affected by the impact of the blast.

After receiving information, representatives of the gas agency concerned turned up to assess the extent of the loss. Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Investigators are examining whether the blast was triggered by a gas leak, a technical fault, or some other reason. A detailed inquiry has been initiated, and the actual cause will be established only after the investigation report is submitted, officials added.

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