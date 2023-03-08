Panchkula: Man arrested for growing cannabis in garden

The anti-narcotics team of Panchkula police have arrested a man for growing cannabis in his garden at Tipra village in Kalka. Police said the accused, Mahipal, tried to flee on being raided, but was caught. Later, police found 788 plants of cannabis, a banned narcotic, growing in his garden. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against Mahipal. He was presented before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The anti-narcotics team of Panchkula police have arrested a man for growing cannabis in his garden at Tipra village in Kalka. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two youths caught stealing bike in Sec 47

Chandigarh Two youths were caught red-handed while stealing a motorcycle parked near Sampark Centre in Sector 47 on Monday. The motorcycle owner, Ajay, told the police that he heard the sound of his motorcycle being started. When he came out, he saw two youths stealing it. He chased them with his brother in a car and managed to catch them, after which police were informed. The accused were identified as Arjun Shata, 20, of Khuda Jassu and Rohit, 18, of Nada, Nayagaon. They were booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station.

Man nabbed with 40 boxes of illicit liquor

Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 29-year-old man after recovering 40 boxes of illicit liquor from his possession at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Monday. The accused, Balwinder, alias Binder, was found transporting the boxes in a Haryana-registered car. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the Sector-31 police station. He was later granted bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC launches skill training programme for women workers

Chandigarh The municipal corporation has launched a skill training programme for its female safai mitras, waste collectors, toilet cleaners, and bridges and road workers to augment their income and provide opportunities for alternative careers as well. City mayor Anup Gupta said 40 MC workers were attending the first batch of the 360-hour course. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said there was a need to strengthen the workers’ financial position as well as offer them and their families alternative career opportunities. As part of the course, the workers will learn tailoring, and candle and pickle making, among others.

Mayor celebrates ‘Swachh Holi’ with MC employees

Chandigarh City mayor Anup Gupta celebrated “Swachh Holi” using herbal colours made from waste flowers with all sections of MC employees on Tuesday. The mayor said all employees of MC were sincerely rendering services to city residents and celebrating festivals with them not only strengthened bonds but also boosted energy at workplace. He celebrated Holi with employees of various departments by visiting the Fire Station in Sector 32, Community Centres in Sector 16 and 33, Water Works in Sector 37, and MOH Office in Sector 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Police celebrate Holi

Chandigarh Around 300 police personnel from all ranks and units of the Chandigarh Police attended “Holi Milan Festival-2023” that was organised at Police Lines, Sector 26, on Tuesday. DGP Praveer Ranjan advised the police personnel to be polite while dealing with public and advised them to remain extra alert during festivals. “Special focus should be on curbing sexual harassment and hooliganism during Holi, apart from drug and liquor smuggling,” the DGP added.

Book-cum-newsletter released

Chandigarh Renu Vig, vice-chancellor, Panjab University (PU), along with Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, and Davesh Moudgil, former mayor, Chandigarh, on Tuesday released the first ever book-cum-newsletter “Samajik Karya Sankalan” brought out by PU’s Centre for Social Work. Centre’s chairperson Dr Gaurav Gaur said the book documented various academic and outreach activities, besides the innovative ventures and extra-curricular activities undertaken by the centre in the 2021-22 session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

44 units of blood collected at camp

Chandigarh A seven-day special NSS camp concluded at Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, on Tuesday. The camp included sessions on physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the volunteers. During the camp, a series of sessions on fitness, yoga, financial management, importance of millets and cleanliness were conducted. A blood donation camp was also organised in association with the Red Ribbon Club of the college and PGIMER, where 44 units of blood were collected.

Women’s Day celebrations

UT social welfare department

Chandigarh The department of social welfare, women and child development, UT, celebrated International Women’s Day and Holi at Nari Niketan, Sector 26, on Saturday. Palika Arora, director, social welfare women and child development, UT, inaugurated the open gym for Nari Niketan residents, who also presented a cultural programme. Winners of mehendi and rangoli competitions were felicitated, and gifts and suits were distributed among the residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAT Bar Association

Chandigarh The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association with CAT unit of Adhivakta Parishad Chandigarh (APC) celebrated International Women’s Day on the tribunal’s Bar premises. The guest of honour was Rashmi Saxena Sahni, administrative member, CAT-Chandigarh bench. The chief guest was Ramesh Singh Thakur, member judicial-cum-HOD. Sahni, along with women staff and women lawyers, were felicitated for contributing to judicial dispensation system while working for the institution.

CGC, Jhanjeri

Chandigarh Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, celebrated International Women’s Day on the campus on Tuesday. Avneet Kaur, additional deputy commissioner (Development), Mohali; Kandla Nijhowne, a Master Chef finalist; Priyanka Sud, advocate; Deepika Bahri, WICCI chairperson; Olympian shot put player Manpreet Kaur and RJ Riya joined the celebrations as guests of honour. ADC Kaur said, “If we educate a boy, we educate one person. If we educate a girl, we educate a family and the whole nation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Bank of India

Chandigarh The State Bank of India (SBI) celebrated International Women’s Day at the local head office with the theme “Empowering women, transforming lives” and invited two inspiring women leaders, Dr Jayanti Datta from Panjab University and Eram Rizvi from Chandigarh Police as chief guests for the programme. Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, SBI, Chandigarh, announced the launch of SBI women staff mentorship initiative in the circle for gender parity and awarded achievers felicitation mementos to outstanding performers from the women staff.