Nearly 11 years after a 32-year-old man was murdered in a land dispute in Raipur Rani, a local court sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that Kumar, the victim had been strangled. (HT File)

The court had convicted Gurnam Singh of Tibbi Majra village under Section 302 (murder) read with Section 34 (joint liability) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

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It also sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 323/34 (voluntarily causing hurt), one month of simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹500 under Section 341/34 (wrongful restraint), and one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 342/34 (wrongful confinement).

All the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Som Kumar, an employee of the Raipur Rani Electricity Board and a resident of Tibbi Majra, was murdered following a land dispute. His body was found behind the grain market in Raipur Rani on December 6, 2015.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that Kumar had been strangled.

Following the incident, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the IPC, including murder, and launched an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police collected evidence related to the crime and subsequently filed a charge sheet against Singh before the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police collected evidence related to the crime and subsequently filed a charge sheet against Singh before the court. {{/usCountry}}

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