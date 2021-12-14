Panchkula man latest Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity area

A 67-year-old man of Dhamala village of Panchkula died of Covid-19 on Monday. Doctors said he had comorbidities, including diabeties, hypertension and kidney disease.

The district had recorded its previous death on October 4.

Meanwhile, the tricity reported 16 cases in all on the day, of which Chandigarh had the maximum cases at 12. Both Mohali and Panchkula reported two cases each.