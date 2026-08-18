Panchkula man loses 20L in immigration fraud, 2 booked

Pinjore police on Sunday registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a Panchkula man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada.

The FIR has been registered under Section 24 of the Emigration Act and Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The complainant, Gurbant Singh, a resident of Sukhomajri village near Kalka, alleged that he approached RG Immigration Services, located at Phase-1, Mohali, for sending his son to Canada. He said he initially interacted with staff member Kanika Sharma and later with Manraj Sandhu.

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According to the complaint, the accused allegedly assured him that his son would be sent to Canada within three months. Acting on their assurances, Gurbant said he deposited the amount through RTGS on different dates. An agreement was also executed on September 11, 2024.

Despite more than two years having passed, his son was allegedly not sent abroad. The complainant alleged that the accused kept giving assurances and delaying the process.

When he visited the immigration company’s office, he allegedly found it locked. He later learnt that the company had allegedly cheated several people on the pretext of sending them abroad and had closed its office.

The FIR has been registered under Section 24 of the Emigration Act and Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation has been assigned to the anti-emigration fraud unit.

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