Panchkula market fire: MLA announces 41 lakh grant for rehabilitation of shopkeepers

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta has announced a grant of ₹41 lakh from his discretionary fund for the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers who lost their livelihoods in the massive fire at the Sector 9 rehri market on September 2.

The fire had gutted all 148 shops in the market and impacted over 600 people who worked there.

Gupta, who was on foreign visit, interacted with the shopkeepers of the market on Wednesday and assured them of all possible assistance.

“I will soon hold a joint meeting with senior officials of the district administration and municipal corporation and office bearers of the Sector-9 market association to help the shopkeepers and also to chalk out an effective strategy to prevent the recurrence of such mishaps,” he said.

He assured that all necessary equipment, including a hydraulic platform, have been arranged to deal with all possible fire emergencies. He said that establishment of fire substations at Pinjore and Mansa Devi Complex have been approved.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, BJP district president Ajay Sharma and former BJP district president Deepak Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced financial assistance of ₹25,000 each for all of the affected shopkeepers, who had said the sum was too meager considering their loss.