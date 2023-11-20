Panchkula master athlete shines in Asia Masters Athletics Championships

Panchkula’s master athlete Rakhi Sharma brought cheers to the region by bagging a bronze medal in the 800m event at the recently concluded Asia Masters Athletics Championships (AMAC) in Philippines on November 12, with 23 countries taking part. The 42-year-old athlete, who is trained by coach Arvind Kumar, won the medal in the fierce competition, despite a niggling leg injury.

Rueing the fact that there has been no recognition from the local administration on the podium-finish, Rakhi said, “No one came to even congratulate me, let alone provide financial aid for my expenditures. Since the last nine years, I have been putting in so much time, energy and spending huge sums of money, and have even been winning medals for the country, but I have got nothing in return.”

Before this, Rakhi won two gold medals in the Open International Championship in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia this year. She won a silver medal in the Chennai Nationals in 2023. She also won three gold medals at the 2017 nationals in Prayagraj.