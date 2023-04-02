Around 200 Panchkula MC staff found absent, to lose one day’s salary

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Saturday conducted surprise checks at the Panchkula municipal corporation offices in Sectors 4, 12-A and 14, and found around 200 staffers absent.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal during the surprise check at a Panchkula municipal corporation. (HT Photo)

Taking strict note of their absence, which has spurred many complaints by residents, he issued directions to deduct their one-day salary.

On reaching the Sector-4 office, which primarily deals with services like property tax, birth and death certificates and other documents, the mayor found not one of the 72 employees present and the office was also locked.

On moving to the Sector-12A office that deals with Swachhta Mission and grievances of residents, 35 of 40 employees were not at work.

Even at the Sector-14 office, 62 employees were found absent. Besides, 29 of 54 drivers posted in this office were missing.

The mayor said “Staff dealing with public grievances has been directed to work on Saturdays, but with these employees not reporting to duty is causing inconvenience to residents. I will conduct such surprise checks again and those found absent will face strict action.”

