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Panchkula MC fraud: Ex-Kotak VP used stolen 35 crore to buy luxury cars

Pushpender Singh allegedly used part of the pilfered money to purchase three luxury vehicles — a Wrangler Rubicon, a Mercedes GLS and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — which are stashed away in Delhi and have yet to be recovered

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
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Pushpender Singh, 41, the alleged mastermind of the 150-crore Panchkula municipal corporation fixed deposit receipts fraud case, received around 35 crore from the defrauded amount.

Accused Pushpender Singh being taken away after being remanded to five-day ACB custody by a Panchkula court. (HT Photo)

Using these proceeds of crime, Singh, the now suspended deputy vice-president of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sector 11, allegedly bought luxury vehicles worth 2.5 crore, probe has revealed.

Singh allegedly used part of the pilfered money to purchase three luxury vehicles — a Wrangler Rubicon, a Mercedes GLS and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — which are stashed away in Delhi and have yet to be recovered.

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) made these submissions in court on Thursday while seeking his seven-day police remand.

The ACB said Singh had surrendered before the agency on Wednesday and was formally arrested. A resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, Singh was subsequently interrogated and sufficient evidence was found against him.

The bureau informed the court that during questioning, the accused disclosed that he had prepared forged documents and counterfeit stamps using a laptop and printer. These items, along with three mobile phones, have reportedly been concealed in Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh.

The FIR in the case was registered on March 24 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act against unknown bank officials and others.

Apart from Singh and Kaushik, police have already arrested the bank’s relationship manager, Dilip Kumar Raghav, and Rajat Dahra, Kapil and Swati Tomar.

According to the FIR, 16 fixed deposits worth 145 crore, with a maturity value of around 158 crore, were held in Panchkula MC’s accounts at Kotak Mahindra bank.

Of these, 11 FDs worth 59.57 crore matured on February 16, 2026. However, when officials initiated verification, discrepancies emerged in bank statements dated February 22 and March 16, which matched neither each other nor the MC record. The balance reflected in March was 2.17 crore, significantly lower than the expected 50.07 crore. The bank later reported a balance of 12.85 crore as of March 18, while also stating that no active term deposits existed.

During reconciliation, two additional bank accounts that were not reflected in MC’s official records were identified.

The anomalies prompted the registration of the FIR and a detailed examination of records.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC fraud: Ex-Kotak VP used stolen 35 crore to buy luxury cars
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC fraud: Ex-Kotak VP used stolen 35 crore to buy luxury cars
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