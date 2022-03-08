Panchkula MC House approves land pooling policy for 24 new sectors

Setting the ball rolling on the development of 24 more sectors in Panchkula, the municipal corporation House on Monday approved the land pooling policy proposal.

As part of the expansion, land will be acquired through the land pooling scheme, on the lines of a GMADA policy in Mohali. The proposal will now be sent to the Haryana urban local bodies department for approval.

This will be the first time that MC will carry out the sectors’ development, which was so far handled by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Haryana Housing Board.

“The master plan of Kot Billa Urban Complex (Panchkula Extension Part 2), prepared in 2013, comprises creation and development of 24 sectors by MC. For this, a land pooling policy will be rolled out, under which, owners can hand over their land in lieu of compensation for the city’s development,” mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said.

He said, “Mohali has witnessed rapid development through GMADA’s land pooling policy. We will emulate this in Panchkula, where under Section 42 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, development of urban areas comes under MC’s ambit. Many projects have been developed under land pooling scheme in Punjab and Gujarat, but it has never been implemented seriously in Haryana.”

Under its land pooling scheme, Panchkula MC plans to give 1,000 to 1,200 square yards’ residential or commercial plots to land owners in lieu of one acre of land.

This way, the mayor said, MC will neither have to acquire land by paying money nor will there be any fear of enhancement by court in future.

“Apart from this, the benefit of TDR (transfer development rights) can be given by the corporation on allotment of land and additional FAR (floor area ratio) on residential plots or commercial units in the adjacent sector,” he said.

Absentees to face action

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal ordered action against officials who did not attend the House meeting.

Additional deputy commissioner Deepak Sura said a few executive engineers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and officials from the public health department did not attend the meeting, wherein important decisions were taken. “We will write to their chiefs to take action,” he said.

₹157 crore revenue expected in new fiscal

During its budget meeting, the MC House approved a nearly ₹2 crore surplus budget for 2022-23.

MC hopes to earn a revenue of ₹157.18 crore in the upcoming fiscal, while the expenditure is expected to be ₹155.46 crore.

Apart from salaries, at ₹69.72 crore, MC has reserved major expenditure for development works.

₹12 crore will be spent on construction of community centres, while repair of roads, sport stadiums and rest houses will also be undertaken. ₹50 lakh will be spend on renting three vehicles for cleaning city’s sewer lines.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the budget for development had almost doubled since last year when around ₹38 crore were earmarked for various projects.

MC’s income will comprise ₹25 crore from property tax, ₹15 crore from mobile tower fees, an equal amount from mobile licence fees, ₹10 crore from advertisements and ₹8 crore from electricity share.

Apart from this, it hopes to earn ₹35 crore as stamp duty. Around ₹30 crore are expected from the state and central governments.

