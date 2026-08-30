Panchkula MC plans 53L road gully, drainage clean-up after monsoon

After the monsoon has done its annual test of Panchkula’s drainage system, the municipal corporation (MC) is now preparing to clean and repair the city’s road gullies, manholes and storm-water lines, with a ₹52.93-lakh project plan.

Once the work is allotted, it is expected to be completed within nearly nine months. (HTFile)

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The project is proposed for the repair, maintenance and cleaning of road gullies, manholes and storm-water lines, besides construction of new manholes, across wards 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18. Once the work is allotted, it is expected to be completed within nearly nine months.

According to the project details, as many as 1,212 road gullies and 652 manholes will be cleaned, while around 8,000 metres of storm-water lines will be cleared to improve drainage and reduce waterlogging.

The project will cover five wards, comprising both residential and rural areas. Ward 12 includes Sector 11, parts of Sector 4 and Haripur village, while Ward 14 comprises Maheshpur, Madrasi Colony, societies near Fatehpur in Sector 20 and parts of Sector 21. Ward 15 covers Kundi village, parts of Fatehpur village and Sector 20. Ward 17 comprises Kharak Mangoli, Chainki, Sectors 23, 24 and 25, Naggal, Moginand and Nada Sahib. Ward 18 includes Bana and Madanpur villages and Sectors 26, 27 and 28.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is aimed at improving the functioning of the existing storm-water drainage network and ensuring smoother discharge of rainwater. The timing of the proposed work, however, is likely to raise eyebrows, as several parts of Panchkula had already witnessed waterlogging and drainage-related problems during the recent monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is aimed at improving the functioning of the existing storm-water drainage network and ensuring smoother discharge of rainwater. The timing of the proposed work, however, is likely to raise eyebrows, as several parts of Panchkula had already witnessed waterlogging and drainage-related problems during the recent monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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