Panchkula MC tender mandates SC compliance,GPS tracking for stray dog catching

Municipal corporation (MC) has made compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) directions in the suo motu civil writ petition titled “City hounded by strays, kids pay price” (2025) a key condition of its tender for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for stray dogs. The civic body has also made GPS tracking systems mandatory in all vehicles used for capturing stray dogs.

The MC has invited tenders from NGOs and animal welfare organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for a one-year contract for sterilisation of stray dogs. (HT File)

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The mandatory GPS system in all dog-catching vehicles will allow the MC to track their movement during the capture and release operations and monitor implementation of the ABC programme.

The MC has invited tenders from NGOs and animal welfare organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for a one-year contract for sterilisation of stray dogs. The contract may be extended, and the tender will be opened on August 31.

The tender document lays down detailed procedures for dealing with dogs captured from schools, educational institutions, religious places, sports complexes, hospitals, children’s parks and other sensitive public places. After approval from the nodal officer, such dogs will have to be immediately transported to a designated shelter home, where they will undergo health examination, sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination and deworming. Ear-notching or other identification marking will also be carried out wherever required.

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In an important provision, the MC has reserved the right to empanel one or more technically qualified agencies or NGOs in accordance with the tender conditions and AWBI rules and guidelines. Work may be allotted to these empanelled agencies according to the requirements of the ABC programme. However, such agencies will have to work at the rates quoted by the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender.

For every dog captured, the contractor will have to obtain the name, house number, contact number and signature of a local resident. If an NGO is already working in the concerned area, the signature of its authorised representative will also have to be obtained.

After ensuring proper post-operative recovery and fitness, the sterilised dogs will be released in the presence of an authorised MC officer. Every sterilised dog will have to be given a clear and identifiable ear-notch or other ear-identification mark.

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The contractor will have to carry out sterilisation strictly according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed or compiled by the AWBI and comply with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, ABC Rules, 2023, and other applicable laws, rules and court directions.

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₹1,000 penalty for delayed complaints

The MC has also included a penalty clause for delays in responding to complaints related to stray dogs. If the agency fails to resolve a complaint within six hours of receiving it, a penalty of ₹1,000 per complaint will be imposed.

If a captured dog is found to be aggressive, rabid, terminally ill, severely injured or falls under any other category specified under the ABC Rules, further action will have to be taken strictly according to the applicable provisions, under the supervision of the MC and veterinary officer.

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The MC will provide premises and facilities required for implementation of the ABC programme, including a dog shelter/kennel, operation theatre and electricity. The reproductive organs removed during sterilisation will have to be preserved in formalin or vinegar as prescribed under the rules and SOPs and handed over to an officer authorised by the MC commissioner.

The contractor will be responsible for deploying adequate manpower at its own cost and maintaining a daily register containing details of male and female dogs captured, their identification, treatment, sterilisation and vaccination, as well as the date and place of release. It will also prepare a monthly programme for capturing stray dogs from designated areas, wards, sectors, villages and colonies.