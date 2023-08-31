News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No property tax for common parking area at Panchkula housing societies

No property tax for common parking area at Panchkula housing societies

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 31, 2023 01:57 AM IST

Earlier, Panchkula MC had issued notices to various residents of group housing societies, around 200 in number in the city, asking them to pay property tax for common parking areas

Citing a “technical error”, the Panchkula municipal corporation has clarified that property tax is not chargeable for common parking areas at group housing societies.

Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had assured the RWAs that no extra burden will be put on residents and soon corrections will be made. (HT File)
Various resident welfare associations had objected to the demand and met MC officials, seeking roll back of the notices.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had assured the RWAs that no extra burden will be put on residents and soon corrections will be made. MC commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “We have been holding camps on alternate days for corrections. Residents can visit the camps at MC offices for rectification. We are aiming to complete the exercise of tax correction in a week.”

