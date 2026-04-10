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Panchkula: Mystery shrouds software engineer’s death in rented Pinjore room

According to available information, the deceased hailed from Hyderabad; he was unmarried and had rented the ground-floor room last week after taking up a job in Pinjore on March 30

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A 26-year-old software engineer was found dead in his rented room in Amravati, Pinjore, under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

SI Pritam Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide, as the room was bolted from inside and secured with iron grilles. (HT File)

According to available information, the deceased hailed from Hyderabad. He was unmarried and had rented the ground-floor room last week after taking up a job in Pinjore on March 30.

Sub-inspector (SI) Pritam Singh, in-charge of the Amravati police post, said neighbours alerted police around 10 am after the youth did not open his door since the previous night.

Police responded to the scene and broke into the room to find the youth lying in a pool of blood. The body bore multiple sharp injuries on the wrists, along with injuries on the neck and chest.

Police recovered a kitchen knife and the deceased’s mobile phone from the spot. They also found cryptic writings on the walls, allegedly written with the deceased’s blood in English and a regional language.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Mystery shrouds software engineer’s death in rented Pinjore room
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Mystery shrouds software engineer’s death in rented Pinjore room
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