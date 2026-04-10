Panchkula: Mystery shrouds software engineer’s death in rented Pinjore room

A 26-year-old software engineer was found dead in his rented room in Amravati, Pinjore, under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

SI Pritam Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide, as the room was bolted from inside and secured with iron grilles. (HT File)

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According to available information, the deceased hailed from Hyderabad. He was unmarried and had rented the ground-floor room last week after taking up a job in Pinjore on March 30.

Sub-inspector (SI) Pritam Singh, in-charge of the Amravati police post, said neighbours alerted police around 10 am after the youth did not open his door since the previous night.

Police responded to the scene and broke into the room to find the youth lying in a pool of blood. The body bore multiple sharp injuries on the wrists, along with injuries on the neck and chest.

Police recovered a kitchen knife and the deceased’s mobile phone from the spot. They also found cryptic writings on the walls, allegedly written with the deceased’s blood in English and a regional language.

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{{^usCountry}} The room was found in a disturbed condition, with belongings scattered and an LED television damaged. A crime scene team inspected the room and collected samples. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The room was found in a disturbed condition, with belongings scattered and an LED television damaged. A crime scene team inspected the room and collected samples. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SI Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide, as the room was bolted from inside and secured with iron grilles at both the front and back, leaving no possibility of external entry. No signs of forced entry were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SI Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide, as the room was bolted from inside and secured with iron grilles at both the front and back, leaving no possibility of external entry. No signs of forced entry were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The body was taken into possession and shifted to the mortuary of civil hospital, Sector 6. The autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of the family from Hyderabad. Police said the deceased leaves behind his parents, a brother and a married sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was taken into possession and shifted to the mortuary of civil hospital, Sector 6. The autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of the family from Hyderabad. Police said the deceased leaves behind his parents, a brother and a married sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have recorded statements of the house owner, neighbours and the employer. No foul play has been suspected in the preliminary investigation. A Daily Diary Report (DDR) has been registered and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have recorded statements of the house owner, neighbours and the employer. No foul play has been suspected in the preliminary investigation. A Daily Diary Report (DDR) has been registered and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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