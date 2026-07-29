...
...
Next Story

Panchkula pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, one booked

According to the complainant, Parmod,42, a security guard posted at Gate 1 of Apple Mandi, heard the sound of a collision at around 8.15 pm on July 27

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:33:04 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Pinjore Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified motorcycle rider after a 46-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Shimla-Zirakpur highway near Apple Mandi in Pinjore on Monday night.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard. (HT File)
An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard. (HT File)

An FIR has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of an eyewitness security guard.

According to the complainant, Parmod,42, a security guard posted at Gate 1 of Apple Mandi, heard the sound of a collision at around 8.15 pm on July 27. When he rushed to the spot, he found a motorcycle bearing registration number PB70M-6827 and an injured pedestrian lying on the roadside.

Using the victim’s mobile phone, he informed the family members, while a passerby, identified as Jasvinder, shifted the injured man to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment.

The victim was later identified as Jai Bhagwan,46, a resident of Dream Home Society, Kishanpura-Dhakoli, Zirakpur, Punjab. Police said he was declared dead at the hospital.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, one booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe