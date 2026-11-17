A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Surajpur-Rajjipur area of Pinjore around 2 am on Sunday, triggering panic among residents. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties were reported. (Sant Arora/HT)

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties were reported.The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire godown within minutes. Iron, plastic and rubber materials were stored at the premises.

Local residents immediately alerted the police and fire brigade.

Tarsem Singh, fire officer at the Sector 5 fire station, said nine fire tenders from different stations were pressed into service to control the blaze. Five tenders were deployed from Sector 5, two from Kalka, and one each from Sector 20 and Alipur fire stations.

The fire took nearly 12 hours, from the early hours of Sunday until Monday evening, to be completely extinguished. Tarsem said the melted plastic had formed a thick layer, beneath which the fire continued to burn. A JCB machine was subsequently called in to remove the hardened plastic layer and enable firefighters to extinguish the remaining flames.