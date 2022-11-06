Panchkula police arrest man with 43 gm heroin

The anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula Police arrested a man after recovering 43 gm heroin from his possession at a check post near the Chandimandir toll plaza on Friday.

Sub-inspector Gurpal Singh said the accused, Devinder, alias Shinda, of Kheda Sita Ram, Kalka, was arrested following a tip-off. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and produced before a court that sent him to three-day police remand.

PU extends last date of admission

Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date of admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the university’s teaching departments and affiliated colleges for the 2022-23 academic session with permission from vice-chancellor with late fee of ₹3,000 up to November 10, 2022. Accordingly, the last date for submission of student’s return with the permission of the vice-chancellor has been extended to November 14, 2022.

Man held for stealing AC

Chandigarh Police have arrested a Hallomajra resident for stealing an AC’s outdoor unit from an office in Industrial Area, Phase 2. The accused was identified as Sunny Kapoor, 35, of Hallomajra, Chandigarh. He was arrested following a complaint by Jeevan Kumar of Industrial Area, Phase 2, who had reported the theft on October 27. The accused is facing a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cycle stolen from Sector-46 market

Narayan Swami, a resident of Sector 31, Chandigarh, reported that someone stole his cycle from SCO Number 80 at the Sector 46-C market on Friday. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Paras wraps Tripura early for 152

A five-wicket haul by Paras (5/40) helped Chandigarh bundle out host Tripura for mere 152 runs on the first day of the Cooch Behar Under-19 Cricket Tournament that began in Agartala on Saturday. Tripura opted to bat first, followed by a miserable start with 53 for 5 on board. Captain Anandh Bhowmik (67) helped the team reach 152 all out in the 70th over. Chandigarh was comfortably placed with 60 for one before the stumps were drawn. Unbeaten Ismit contributed 28, while Arnav Bansal added 23.

NHM, Haryana organises 10-km walkathon

The National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, under the Fit Health Staff Programme, organised a 10 km walkathon at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 on Saturday. Officers and staff of the health department, including office of NHM, director general, health services, and Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, participated avidly in the walkathon. He said a 50-meter race was also organised for the children of NHM staff. They were felicitated with awards for participation.

