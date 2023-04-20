Panchkula: Two painters held for theft at Sector-8 house

A week after a Sector-8 resident found his house burgled on April 12, Panchkula police have cracked the case with the arrest of two Uttar Pradesh natives.

The accused, identified as Virender Kumar and Pawan Kumar, currently live in Buddanpur, Sector 16, Panchkula, and work as daily-wage painters.

On April 12, the house owner, Gagandeep Singh, had informed the police that he was away at Mumbai from April 9 to 12 and on returning, had found his house ransacked.

He had reported theft of $1,000 and ₹3 lakh in cash, four silver glasses, silver coins, silver bowls, silver idols, four gold rings and gold earrings.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on his complaint at the Sector-5 police station.

Following the duo’s arrest, police recovered eight silver coins stolen from the house.

The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to two-day police remand. Police said the accused were also named in snatching cases.