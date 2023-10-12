Panchkula police demolish house of ‘drug supplier’

An illegally constructed house of a man, allegedly involved in selling heroin in Khadak Mangoli in Panchkula, was bulldozed by the police on Wednesday.

A bulldozer razing the illegal house of drug supplier. (HT Photo)

As per the police, Rinku, 27, had illegally occupied the land of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and was using the same for supplying and storing drugs. “It was 2 marla plot on which the accused had constructed a 2-room set, concrete structure, and covered it with tarpaulin. He used this structure for storing and supplying drugs,” said a senior police officer. The police department after getting complaints of drug supply from the plot house asked the HSVP and MC to identify the occupant of the property and got to know about the illegal occupancy by Rinku.

“This is first demolition but we have already identified 6 more properties of accused involved in drug trade and soon they too shall be demolished,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Crime) Mukesh Malhotra.

The drive was carried out as part of the Haryana Government’s Haryana Uday campaign aimed at making the entire state drug-free.

The action comes a week after the arrest of Rinku after a mechanic died due to drug overdose of the heroin supplied by Rinku. Police had arrested Rinku under section 304 and 120B in a case registered in police station Sector 7. The deceased was identified as Sandeep, of Ramgarh who worked as motor mechanic.

4 teams constituted

DCP (crime), Mukesh Malhotra said that four teams under ACP (crime) Arvind Kamboj have been constituted to prevent drug abuse.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police.

He urged them to share information on drug addicts as well as suppliers on WhatsApp number 7087081100 while assuring that the name and address of the person giving information will be kept secret.

