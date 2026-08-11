Panchkula police identify 1,800 senior citizens living alone after Sec 21 murder

Only 394 residents got their domestic helps verified by the police between 2021 and 2025. This comes amid a police drive to identify vulnerable senior citizens, with around 1,800 people living alone or with their spouses identified so far following the alleged murder of a 72-year-old woman, wife of a retired Army Captain, by her domestic help in Sector 21.

The move is followed by the murder of a 72-year-old woman, wife of a retired Army Captain, by her domestic help in Sector 21. (HT File)

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The police have stepped up their outreach and verification drive for senior citizens living alone or with their spouses. The exercise is continuing, with police teams identifying more such residents across the district.

DCP (crime) Amrinder Singh said the drive was initiated on the directions of commissioner of police Pankaj Nain. Each police station has been directed to compile details of senior citizens living alone within its jurisdiction, with police personnel visiting their homes for verification. The police are also taking assistance from resident welfare associations (RWAs).

As part of the exercise, beat constables and special agents (SAs) are conducting verification under the supervision of SHOs. Police teams are collecting details such as the names and ages of senior citizens, their previous professions, contact numbers and family details. Information about domestic helps, tenants and other people working or residing at their premises is also being recorded for security purposes. A dedicated police helpline number is also being shared with senior citizens, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} DCP Singh said officers in the respective areas had been directed to remain in regular contact with senior citizens and build their confidence in the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP Singh said officers in the respective areas had been directed to remain in regular contact with senior citizens and build their confidence in the police. {{/usCountry}}

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The police are also focusing on surveillance and verification measures in residential areas. Efforts are being made to ensure that sufficient CCTV cameras are installed in these areas to help identify strangers and anti-social elements.

The DCP said police were also verifying food delivery partners and checking their identities as part of the security measures for senior citizens. Identity cards are being issued to auto-rickshaw drivers carrying their details, with around 600 drivers verified so far. Their verification has now been made mandatory.

Besides this, police teams are conducting verification of people residing in unauthorised roadside shanties as part of the wider security exercise.

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Captain Subhash Chandra, president of the RWA, Sector 2, said the police should organise verification camps in different sectors for domestic helps and tenants, as some senior citizens are not comfortable using computers and are unable to travel due to age or health-related issues.

How to get tenants, domestic helps verified

Residents can apply for police verification of tenants and domestic helps through the Haryana police’s HarSamay online portal or by contacting their local police station. While there is no mandatory statutory requirement or fixed validity period for such verification, police advise residents to undertake it as a safety measure, particularly whenever there is a change of tenant or domestic help.