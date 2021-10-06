Panchkula records Covid death after 43 days

A 67-year-old woman, who was suffering from brain tumour and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Tuesday, becoming the first to die of the virus in the district in 43 days. It was on August 23 when Panchkula had reported the last fatality.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman died in Chandigarh, taking the tricity’s daily death toll to two. The patient resided in Sector 40 and was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. She was brought dead to the PGIMER, stated a release. Chandigarh had last reported a virus-related fatality on September 22.

Even as Mohali recorded no death on Tuesday, as many as four people have lost their lives to the virus in the district in the past six days.

The tricity also reported six new cases, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh and two in Mohali. Panchkula reported no case for fifth time in six days. The active caseload in the tricity stands at 70, with 38 patients in Chandigarh, 28 in Mohali and four in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,247, including 64,389 recoveries and 820 deaths. As many as 68,749 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,653 have recovered and 1,068 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,739 total cases, 30,357 patients have been cured and 378 have succumbed to the virus.